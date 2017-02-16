EastEnders stars throw surprise 90th birthday party for June Brown

EastEnders actress June Brown has celebrated her 90th birthday with a surprise party thrown by her co-stars.

The cast and crew of the BBC soap marked her milestone celebration with a novelty cake made to look like a washing machine, in tribute to her long-running character Dot Cotton who has spent many years as Albert Square's launderette boss.

Actors including Adam Woodyatt who plays Ian Beale, Letitia Dean who plays Sharon Mitchell, Kim Fox actress Tameka Empson and Laurie Brett whose character is Jane Beale posed with the veteran Walford resident for photos at the celebration.

Brown, who looked thrilled with her cake, also received a bouquet from her colleagues.