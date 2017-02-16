Fears for Middle East peace process after Trump suggests a turn from two-state solution

Video report by ITV News International Affairs Editor Rageh Omaar

Reaction to Donald Trump's suggestion that he is ready to abandon the two-state solution in the Middle East peace process has been deeply divided. It has also brought into stark focus the close personal connections some senior members of the Trump administration hold with the contentious Israeli settlements - and even the new US president himself. In the hardline settler town of Beit El, a girl's high school has been built with money from David Friedman - the man Mr Trump has proposed for the position of US ambassador to Israel - as well as the parents of Jared Kushner, his son-in-law, and the Donald Trump Foundation. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's brother-in-law, Hagi Ben-Artzi, is a leading supporter of the Beit El settlement.

The parents of Donald Trump's son-in-law donated to the school Credit: ITV News

"The president himself is a friend of the settlements," he said. "That's why we're so glad." But others fear Mr Trump's position threatens the position of Palestinians. Mr Friedman was heckled during a hearing into his appointment today - and one Palestinian, Shihab Ahmad Shihab - who lives next to the settlement -told ITV News his home has been attacked many times. "They throw stones and bombs into my house," he said. "I think, one day, they will come and take my home."

Palestinian homeowner Shihab Ahmad Shihab said he fears for the future Credit: ITV News