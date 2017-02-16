FIA: 'No conflict of interest' in sale of Formula 1 to Liberty Media

The governing body of Formula 1 has hit back at "clearly inaccurate" and "malicious" claims that it suffered from a conflict of interest in its approval of the sale of the sport to an American media firm.

The FIA's World Motor Sport Council unanimously approved the sale of the sport's commercial rights by CVC Capital Partners to Liberty Media last month, but questions were raised after it emerged that the FIA held a 1% stake in the sport meaning it stood to gain $80 million from the takeover.

Damian Collins MP, the Chair of parliament's Culture Media and Sport Committee, told ITV News the sale amounted to a "severe conflict of interest".

He wrote to the European Commissioner for Competition, Margrethe Vestager, to ask her to investigate.