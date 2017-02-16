Footage shows Spanish mother giving birth to twins at 64

A 64-year-old woman has given birth to twins in northern Spain - with footage of the successful delivery released by the hospital.

The boy and girl were delivered by Caesarean section at the Recoletas Hospital in Burgos.

The hospital said they were in "perfect health" as it posted a video clip of the births, which came after the mother-of-one underwent fertility treatment in the US.

Warning: The footage shows brief graphic shots of surgery.