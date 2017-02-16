Fresh violence in Paris amid protests over police rape allegations

A fresh wave of violence broke out as dozens of people clashed with police in a Parisian suburb during a protest against the alleged rape of a 22-year-old man by a police officer.

Police used tear gas to try to control the crowd, as some protesters threw stones and iron bars as they gathered near the main shopping mall in the town of Bobigny.

Protests have been held for several days after the claims emerged by the man, known only as Theo.

He said he was sexually asaulted with a police baton when he was arrested in neighbouring suburb Aulnay-sous-Bois on February 2, as well as being racially abused and spat at.