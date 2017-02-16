Further strike fears as train drivers reject Southern Railway deal

Train drivers have rejected a deal thrashed out between union bosses and Southern Railway - sparking fears of further strikes as the long-running row over driver-only trains now looks set to rumble on.

Passengers have been hit by long delays and cancellations as a series of strikes were held amid the dispute with Southern.

The row has been ongoing for almost a year, centred on staffing issues - including whether a second, 'safety-critical' member of staff should be guaranteed on trains.

Drivers' union Aslef agreed the deal after 11 days of talks with the company earlier this month - but members voted it down by 54.1 per cent in a turnout of 72 per cent.