- ITV Report
-
Girl, 7, writes letter to Google and gets response four days later - from CEO
An ambitious seven-year-old girl who wrote to Google about getting a job was left stunned after receiving a response - from the CEO.
Chloe Bridgewater, who lives in Hereford, sent her letter addressed "Dear Google boss" to the tech company's headquarters 5,200 miles away in California.
In it she spoke of her dream to work for Google, swim in the Olympics as well as get a job at a chocolate factory.
To her shock, just four days letter Chloe received a reply signed by Google CEO Sundar Pichai, a post he has held since 2015.
Having spoken to her dad about his job, Chloe decided to go straight to the top and pen a letter to Google's head.
Despite a busy schedule, Mr Pichai managed to post a prompt reply to Chloe.
In his typed reply, Mr Pichai thanked Chloe for her letter and added: "I look forward to receiving your job application when you are finished with school!"
On Thursday, Chloe's dad Andy Bridgewater, 37, described his daughter as "over the moon" with the letter.
"After I showed her their headquarters she decided she wanted to work there too so I told her to write a letter and we would post it," Mr Bridgewater said.
"We couldn't believe it when we got a reply just four days later.
"I got home first but it was addressed to Chloe so I left it for her to open and she was over the moon, she was jumping for joy."
He added that his daughter had "great entrepreneurial spirit."