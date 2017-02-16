Girl, 7, writes letter to Google and gets response four days later - from CEO

An ambitious seven-year-old girl who wrote to Google about getting a job was left stunned after receiving a response - from the CEO.

Chloe Bridgewater, who lives in Hereford, sent her letter addressed "Dear Google boss" to the tech company's headquarters 5,200 miles away in California.

In it she spoke of her dream to work for Google, swim in the Olympics as well as get a job at a chocolate factory.

To her shock, just four days letter Chloe received a reply signed by Google CEO Sundar Pichai, a post he has held since 2015.