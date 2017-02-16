Government to deliver £40 million to tackle child abuse

The Home Secretary will announce today that the government is to spend £40 million on protecting children from sexual exploitation.

Under the new drive the National Crime Agency will receive £20 million to tackle online child sexual exploitation.

The measures will also see a new centre of expertise launched and £2.2 million for charities working to protect children at risk of trafficking.

Professionals in contact with children such as teachers, social workers and police will also be given a revised definition of child sexual exploitation.

The revision makes clear that a victim "may have been sexually exploited even if the sexual activity appears consensual".

It also states that "child sexual exploitation does not always involve physical contact; it can also occur through the use of technology".