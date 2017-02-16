Government urged to house more child refugees in UK

The scheme is named after Lord Dubs who is a Czech-born refugee, after he introduced an amendment to the Immigration Bill. Credit: PA

The UK's four children's commissioners have written to the Government to express their "deep concern" at the decision to end a scheme to bring child refugees to Britain. Last week the Government unexpectedly announced that just 350 children will be given a home in the UK under the so-called Dubs amendment - far lower than the 3,000 campaigners had hoped for. The move has sparked widespread outcry and the commissioners for England, Wales, Northern Ireland and Scotland have written to Home Secretary Amber Rudd urging her to rethink the plan. They tell of their "deep concern" at the decision and urge Ms Rudd to "consider carefully the plight of the many thousands of lone child refugees in Europe who are currently at risk of exploitation and trafficking". The letter comes just 24 hours after an open letter from celebrities and campaigners was also sent to the Home Secretary.

Young migrants from Syria arriving at a refugees camp in Cyprus. Credit: AP Photo/Petros Karadjias

The scheme is named after Lord Dubs who is a Czech-born refugee, after he introduced an amendment to the Immigration Bill. The commissioners say that the UK should "play a far greater role" in offering protection and security to child refugees in Europe as well as resolving the crisis that children are facing in Europe. They said: "We urge the Government to act humanely and responsibly, and to maintain a positive commitment to the Dubs scheme within a comprehensive strategy to safeguard unaccompanied child refugees within Europe." The letter is signed by Anne Longfield, Children's Commissioner for England, and Tam Baillie, Sally Holland and Koulla Yiasouma - her counterparts in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland. Yvette Cooper, Labour MP and chairwoman of the influential Home Affairs Select Committee, welcomed the intervention. She said: "This is a very serious response from the children's commissioners. "They make clear that far from avoiding traffickers, by ditching the Dubs scheme, the Government risks pushing more children back into the arms of smuggler gangs. "The Government should listen to this call from the commissioners whose very purpose is to protect the welfare of vulnerable children and reopen the Dubs scheme now." The Home Secretary has defended the decision to axe the scheme saying there are fears it is backfiring and encouraging child refugees to put their lives in the hands of people traffickers. But critics say the opposite is true and ministers are leaving vulnerable children at risk in refugee camps at the mercy of traffickers.

An Afghan refugee child holds a balloon at the refugee camp of Oinofyta, Athens. Credit: AP Photo/Muhammed Muheisen