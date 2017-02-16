Grot Spot Britain: Rubbish disposal fees could be spurring fly-tipping, say residents

Video report by ITV News Consumer Editor Chris Choi

Rubbish disposal fees charged by council dumps could be spurring on Britain's fly-tipping problem, according to those living in effected areas. In Manchester, where it is a particular problem, there have been calls to remove costs and restrictions from council dumps amid claims people aren't using official waste disposal sites "because they don't think they should be charged for removal of their waste". Leonie Painter, from Manchester, told ITV News: "Fly-tipping's increasing daily. The council want people to use tips but they're not doing it because they don't think they should be charged."

Mattresses and boxes are among items that are regularly fly-tipped Credit: ITV News

Illegal waste is becoming a problem evident everywhere from quiet country lanes to busy city centre streets Credit: ITV News

Another issue for those wanting to get rid of rubbish is that there are huge differences in the fees councils charge for disposing of rubbish in council dumps.

Examples of fee differences include:

Soil costs £4 to dump in West Sussex compared to £1.50 in Dorset

Tyres cost £5 to dump in Surrey compared to £3.20 in Cornwall

Rubble costs £4.70 to dump in Norfolk compared to £2 in Northumberland