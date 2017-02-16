- ITV Report
Kim Jong-nam: Third person arrested over death of Kim Jong-un's half brother
A third person has been arrested in connection with the apparent assassination of Kim Jong-nam, the half-brother of the North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.
The Malaysian man is believed to be the boyfriend of the second suspect.
Officers said he provided information that led to the arrest of the woman who was using Indonesian travel documents when she was detained at Kuala Lumpur International Airport on Wednesday.
The other female suspect held an Indonesian passport.
A still photo from airport CCTV, confirmed as authentic by police, showed one of the suspects in a white T-shirt with "LOL" across the front.
South Korea's spy agency believes Kim Jong-nam was poisoned by two female North Korean agents at the airport on Monday.
Officials say the 46-year-old told medical workers he had been attacked with chemical spray before he died.
A post-mortem examination has been carried out by Malaysian medical workers but the results have yet to be released.
Kim Jong-nam was the eldest of North Korea's late leader Kim Jong-il, who was supreme leader of the secretive country between 1994 and his death in 2011.