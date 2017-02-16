Kim Jong-nam: Third person arrested over death of Kim Jong-un's half brother

A third person has been arrested in connection with the apparent assassination of Kim Jong-nam, the half-brother of the North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

The Malaysian man is believed to be the boyfriend of the second suspect.

Officers said he provided information that led to the arrest of the woman who was using Indonesian travel documents when she was detained at Kuala Lumpur International Airport on Wednesday.

The other female suspect held an Indonesian passport.

A still photo from airport CCTV, confirmed as authentic by police, showed one of the suspects in a white T-shirt with "LOL" across the front.