Man missing since explosion 'strongly' believed dead

Guido Schuette has not been seen since the explosion on Tuesday

A man missing since an explosion and fire at a a block of flats in Oxford is "strongly" believed to have died in the blast, police said.

Guido Schuette, aged 48, has not been seen since the explosion on Tuesday, which caused a block of flats in the Osney Lane and Gibbs Crescent area to collapse.

In a briefing on Thursday afternoon, Thames Valley Police's local commander said they "strongly believe" he died in the fire - but this was still unconfirmed.

He urged anyone who sees a man matching Mr Schuette's description to get in touch while searches continue - but urged people not to approach him.

He said:

Our strong hypothesis is that Guido died in the fire, and we are continuing to offer support to his family at this time.

However, while our search of the scene continues and this is not confirmed, one line of inquiry within the investigation is that Guido could be missing.

Given the circumstances of the incident, we are asking members of the public not to approach Guido but to call 999 immediately.

– Superintendent Joe Kidman, Thames Valley Police

Mr Schuette is 6ft tall and of heavy build, with short grey hair and blue eyes. He is said to walk with a limp and use a crutch.

