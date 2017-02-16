- ITV Report
Man missing since explosion 'strongly' believed dead
A man missing since an explosion and fire at a a block of flats in Oxford is "strongly" believed to have died in the blast, police said.
Guido Schuette, aged 48, has not been seen since the explosion on Tuesday, which caused a block of flats in the Osney Lane and Gibbs Crescent area to collapse.
In a briefing on Thursday afternoon, Thames Valley Police's local commander said they "strongly believe" he died in the fire - but this was still unconfirmed.
He urged anyone who sees a man matching Mr Schuette's description to get in touch while searches continue - but urged people not to approach him.
He said:
Mr Schuette is 6ft tall and of heavy build, with short grey hair and blue eyes. He is said to walk with a limp and use a crutch.