Milder air moving in

Mostly frost free tonight with some rain through England and Wales gradually easing. Misty low cloud and hill fog will mean a slow, grey start for some tomorrow morning. Some brighter sky across the far north-east first thing but many of us will be disappointingly cloudy as the week draws to a close. Showery outbreaks into Cornwall and west Wales later and here it'll be breezy. Calmer and drier for the rest of us.

Mild for the time of year.

Lucy Verasamy Weather Presenter