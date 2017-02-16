New malaria drug gave clinical volunteers 100% protection, scientists say

Malaria is one of the most deadly infectious diseases in the world Credit: PA

A new malaria drug gave 100% protection to participants involved in a clinical vaccine trial, according to scientists. Some 67 volunteers put themselves forward to be given doses of Sanaria PfsPZ-CV in an attempt to safeguard against the mosquito-borne disease. Nine of the participants who received the highest dose of the drug at four-week intervals displayed the best immune response, affording them 100% protection. The findings, published in the journal Nature, indicated that protection was likely caused by specific T-lymphocytes and antibody responses to parasites in the liver.

214m malaria infections in 2015

483,000 died from malaria last year

Researchers analysed the immune reactions and identified protein patterns which, they hope, will make it possible to further improve malaria vaccines. One of the deadliest infectious diseases in the world, a search for a vaccine against malaria - which infected 214 million people in 2015 alone - has been going on for over a century. The death toll last year from the disease was 483,000.

Malaria parasites are transmitted by the bite of female Anopheles mosquitoes - the Plasmodium falciparum parasite being responsible for most malaria infections and almost all deaths caused by the disease worldwide. During the trial, injected live malaria parasites were injected into volunteers, but also added chloroquine - a drug used to treat malaria for years - to prevent the development of the disease. Once a person is infected, the Plasmodium falciparum parasite migrates to the liver to reproduce - but at this stage a person does not become ill. Malaria only breaks out when the pathogen leaves the liver, entering the bloodstream and going into the red corpuscles, where it continues to reproduce and spread. But as soon as the pathogen enters the bloodstream, scientists say, it can be killed by the added chloroquine - and the disease cannot break out.

