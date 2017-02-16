- ITV Report
Supreme Court president Lord Neuberger accuses politicians of failing to speak up for judges over Brexit
The president of the UK's Supreme Court has accused politicians of not doing enough to defend judges following a row over the Brexit legal challenge.
Lord Neuberger said politicians could have been "quicker and clearer" in defending the judiciary, after three judges were labelled "enemies of the people" by the tabloid press.
The coverage was in response to a High Court ruling that Theresa May needed the consent of parliament to start the Brexit process.
Lord Neuberger said sections of the press had "undermined the rule of law" in the way they covered the Article 50 case.
He and his colleagues at the Supreme Court rejected a Government appeal against the ruling last month.
Lord Neuberger not single out any politicians or newspapers, but told the BBC: "We were certainly not well treated.
"One has to be careful about being critical of the press, particularly as a lawyer or judge, because our view of life is very different from that of the media.
"I think some of what was said was undermining the rule of law."
- 'Could have been quicker and clearer'
Asked whether politicians responded quickly enough to defend the judiciary and rule of law, Lord Neuberger told Radio 4's Today programme: "They were certainly vocal enough quickly enough after our hearing.
"After the (High) Court hearing, I think they could have been quicker and clearer. But we all learn by experience, whether politicians or judges. It's easy to be critical after the event.
"They were faced with an unexpected situation from which, like all sensible people, they learned."
Lord Neuberger said undermining the judiciary also undermined the rule of law as judges were "the ultimate guardians" of it.
"The rule of law together with democracy is one of the two pillars on which our society is based," he said.
"And therefore if, without good reason, the media or anyone else undermines the judiciary, that risks undermining our society.
"The press and the media generally have a positive duty to keep an eye on things. But I think with that with that power comes the degree of responsibility."
- Top jobs going at Supreme Court
Lord Neuberger, who is due to retire later this year, was speaking as the process was launched to appoint new judges to the Supreme Court, including his successor as president.
Candidates are being invited to apply to fill vacancies for two justices of the Supreme Court, and the presidency of the court.
Lord Toulson retired last summer and Lord Clarke is also due to retire.
It means an unprecedented number of vacancies have arisen on the country's highest court at the same time.
The Supreme Court was set up in 2009 and hears cases of the greatest public or constitutional importance.
After shortlisting, interviews and consultation exercises are completed, it is expected that the names of those appointed will be announced by July, with the new post-holders taking up office at the beginning of the new legal year in October.