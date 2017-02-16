Survey reveals 'best and worst' UK supermarkets

Waitrose, Marks & Spencer and Iceland have been rated as the best supermarkets in a Which? customer satisfaction survey.

The consumer group asked more than 7,000 shoppers about their online and in-store experience of supermarkets they had used in the past six months.

Shoppers were asked to rate their experience on a number of different factors, including overall quality of fresh produce and how easy it was to find certain products.

Waitrose - with their helpful staff and spacious store layouts - topped the list for the third year in a row, just ahead of Marks & Spencer.

M&S received particular praise for their "dine in" offers, which often include a meal for two and a bottle of wine.