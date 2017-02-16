- ITV Report
Teenager, 15, denies murder of Katie Rough at Leeds Crown Court
A teenager has denied murdering seven-year-old Katie Rough.
Katie was found with severe lacerations to her neck and chest on a field in York last month, and died later at hospital from her injuries.
On Thursday, a 15-year-old girl appeared at Leeds Crown Court via video-link where she denied two charges - murder and possession of an offensive weapon.
A solicitor accompanying the girl confirmed that the teen had written "not guilty" on an indictment in front of her.
The girl, who wore a lilac top, did not speak during the 20-minute hearing, attended by a dozen family members.
A trial date was set for July 3, before which the girl will remain in "local authority accommodation."
On Monday, hundreds of mourners donned rainbow-coloured accessories to celebrate Katie's life at her funeral in York Minster.