Trump vows to make leakers 'pay' as rift between president and intelligence agencies escalates
The deep distrust between Donald Trump and the US intelligence agencies is escalating, with the US president vowing to make agents who leak information "pay a big price".
As a candidate, Mr Trump hailed the hackers who leaked the emails of his former rival Hillary Clinton.
But he is striking a very different tone on leaks now he is in the Oval Office, accusing the intelligence agencies of "illegally" releasing information about his former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn.
Flynn was forced to resign after lying about the conversations he held with the Russian ambassador to the United States.
Mr Trump upped his rhetoric on Wednesday, telling reporters: "We'll find the leakers. We're gonna find the leakers - they're gonna pay a big price for leaking."
The comments come amid reports US spies are withholding sensitive material from the president in the fear it may be leaked or compromised due to the ongoing questions surrounding the Trump administration's ties to Russia.