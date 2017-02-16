Trump vows to make leakers 'pay' as rift between president and intelligence agencies escalates

The deep distrust between Donald Trump and the US intelligence agencies is escalating, with the US president vowing to make agents who leak information "pay a big price".

As a candidate, Mr Trump hailed the hackers who leaked the emails of his former rival Hillary Clinton.

But he is striking a very different tone on leaks now he is in the Oval Office, accusing the intelligence agencies of "illegally" releasing information about his former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn.