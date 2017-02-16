- ITV Report
Trump's labour secretary pick Andrew Puzder withdraws from race
President Trump's front-runner for the vacant labour secretary role has withdrawn his nomination amid mounting questions over previously unpaid taxes relating to a former housekeeper who was not authorised to work in the United States.
Andrew Puzder, Chief Executive of US fast food chain CKE Restaurants, announced that he was removing himself from the race on Wednesday despite being the President's personal nominee to run the Department of Labor.
Puzder issued a short statement on Twitter confirming his withdrawal and said he was "honored to have been considered" for the role by the President.
Puzder had faced criticism after being named as a nominee after admitting he had not paid taxes relating to a former housekeeper until five years after they left his employment.
According to his spokesman Puzder had informed the White House of the housekeeper matter "after the nomination" but had been the victim of "an unprecedented smear campaign."
Puzder's withdrawal came less than 48 hours after national security adviser Michael Flynn resigned over reports he misled Vice President Mike Pence and other officials about his contacts with Russia.