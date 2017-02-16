Trump's labour secretary pick Andrew Puzder withdraws from race

President Trump's front-runner for the vacant labour secretary role has withdrawn his nomination amid mounting questions over previously unpaid taxes relating to a former housekeeper who was not authorised to work in the United States.

Andrew Puzder, Chief Executive of US fast food chain CKE Restaurants, announced that he was removing himself from the race on Wednesday despite being the President's personal nominee to run the Department of Labor.

Puzder issued a short statement on Twitter confirming his withdrawal and said he was "honored to have been considered" for the role by the President.