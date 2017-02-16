- ITV Report
UK households 'spending less money on alcohol and cigarettes'
Families in the UK are spending more on restaurants and hotels than alcohol and cigarettes, according to a new report.
However research by the Office of National Statistics also found UK household spending barely rose in the year to the end of March 2016.
The average household spent £528.90 a week - the same as 2014/15.
Figures released by the ONS showed financial outgoings on restaurants, cafes and hotels climbed over £45 the first time in five years.
Over the same period the average weekly spend on alcohol, tobacco and narcotics fell below £12 for the first time.
In the early 2000s, households were spending on average nearly £20 on these items.
Transport costs remained the highest expenditure, with UK families spending £72.70 a week.
This figure is unchanged from 2014/15.
Spending on fuel and power was an additional £72.50 a week.
What are UK households spending their money on?
- Transport: £72.70
- Fuel and power: £72.50
- Recreation and culture: £68.00
- Food and non-alcoholic drinks: £56.80
- Restaurants and hotels: £45.10
- Miscellaneous goods and services: £39.70
- Household goods and services: £35.50
- Clothing and footwear: £23.50
- Communication: £16.00
- Alcoholic drinks, tobacco and legal drugs: £11.40
- Health: £7.20
- Education: £7.00