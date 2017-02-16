Advertisement

UK households 'spending less money on alcohol and cigarettes'

Families in the UK are spending more on restaurants and hotels than alcohol and cigarettes, according to a new report.

However research by the Office of National Statistics also found UK household spending barely rose in the year to the end of March 2016.

The average household spent £528.90 a week - the same as 2014/15.

Figures released by the ONS showed financial outgoings on restaurants, cafes and hotels climbed over £45 the first time in five years.

Over the same period the average weekly spend on alcohol, tobacco and narcotics fell below £12 for the first time.

In the early 2000s, households were spending on average nearly £20 on these items.

Transport costs remained the highest expenditure, with UK families spending £72.70 a week.

This figure is unchanged from 2014/15.

Spending on fuel and power was an additional £72.50 a week.

What are UK households spending their money on?

  • Transport: £72.70
  • Fuel and power: £72.50
  • Recreation and culture: £68.00
  • Food and non-alcoholic drinks: £56.80
  • Restaurants and hotels: £45.10
  • Miscellaneous goods and services: £39.70
  • Household goods and services: £35.50
  • Clothing and footwear: £23.50
  • Communication: £16.00
  • Alcoholic drinks, tobacco and legal drugs: £11.40
  • Health: £7.20
  • Education: £7.00