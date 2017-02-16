University evacuated after PhD student makes explosive by mistake

A university was evacuated after a student made the same explosive used in the Paris terror attacks by mistake.

Police, fire service and bomb disposal experts were called to the University of Bristol after triacetone triperoxide (TATP) was "unintentionally formed" in the chemistry laboratory on February 3.

No one was injured and emergency services carried out a controlled explosion of the substance.

TATP was the chemical used in bomb vests worn by militants in the attacks that killed 130 people across Paris in November 2015.