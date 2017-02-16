Vitamin D pills 'key to beating colds and flu' says study

Vitamin D supplements could prevent over three million people across the UK developing colds or the flu each year, according to researchers.

The vitamin is vital for bone and muscle health but a new study claims it also protects against acute respiratory infections.

The findings published in the British medical Journal say taking supplements of the vitamin can help prevent against colds and flu.

Results of the study fit with the observation that colds and flu are most common during winter and spring, when levels of vitamin D are at their lowest.

Vitamin D supplements has been a hot topic in medical circles in recent years with some experts arguing that their usefulness remains uncertain.

Last year, Public Health England said that people were generally not getting the recommended 10 micrograms of vitamin D a day from sunlight in winter.

The new research, led by academics from Queen Mary University of London (QMUL), analysed data from almost 11,000 people aged up to 95 who took part in 25 clinical trials conducted in 14 countries, including the UK.