Blair: Pro-EU Britons should 'rise up' against Brexit

Tony Blair will tell pro-EU Britons it is their "mission" to "rise up" and persuade Brexit voters to change their mind about leaving the European Union.

In a speech later, the former prime minister will urge opponents of leaving the EU to "expose relentlessly" the Government's drive for a "Brexit at any cost".

He will say that Brexit will cause "real damage" to Britain now and for future generations.

Mr Blair will say in his speech for pro-European campaign group Open Britain that the referendum vote was "based on imperfect knowledge".

The UK prime minister from 1997 to 2007 is expected to say: "The people voted without knowledge of the true terms of Brexit. As these terms become clear, it is their right to change their mind.

"Our mission is to persuade them to do so."

He will criticise Theresa May by saying she is leading a "mono-purpose" Government "for Brexit, of Brexit and dominated by Brexit".

The Labour former prime minister will say that those in power who voted for Brexit have "always wanted a hard Brexit" and that the "policy is now Brexit at any cost".

He is expected to call upon pro-EU Britons to expose the "actual cost" of leaving the EU.

"I don't know if we can succeed. But I do know we will suffer a rancorous verdict from future generations if we do not try", he will say.