- ITV Report
Blair: Pro-EU Britons should 'rise up' against Brexit
Tony Blair will tell pro-EU Britons it is their "mission" to "rise up" and persuade Brexit voters to change their mind about leaving the European Union.
In a speech later, the former prime minister will urge opponents of leaving the EU to "expose relentlessly" the Government's drive for a "Brexit at any cost".
He will say that Brexit will cause "real damage" to Britain now and for future generations.
Mr Blair will say in his speech for pro-European campaign group Open Britain that the referendum vote was "based on imperfect knowledge".
The UK prime minister from 1997 to 2007 is expected to say: "The people voted without knowledge of the true terms of Brexit. As these terms become clear, it is their right to change their mind.
"Our mission is to persuade them to do so."
He will criticise Theresa May by saying she is leading a "mono-purpose" Government "for Brexit, of Brexit and dominated by Brexit".
The Labour former prime minister will say that those in power who voted for Brexit have "always wanted a hard Brexit" and that the "policy is now Brexit at any cost".
He is expected to call upon pro-EU Britons to expose the "actual cost" of leaving the EU.
"I don't know if we can succeed. But I do know we will suffer a rancorous verdict from future generations if we do not try", he will say.
Mr Blair will acknowledge "genuine concerns" over immigration but claim that "for many people" the main worry is around entrants from countries outside the EU.
"Nonetheless, we have moved in a few months from a debate about what sort of Brexit involving a balanced consideration of all the different possibilities; to the primacy of one consideration - namely controlling immigration from the EU - without any real discussion as to why and when Brexit doesn't affect the immigration people most care about."
He will add: "This is a great country, with resilient and creative people. And yes, no one is going to write us off. But making the best of a bad job doesn't alter the fact that it isn't wise to put yourself in that position unless you have to."
Earlier this month MPs voted for the Brexit bill, allowing the government to begin the process of the UK leaving the EU.
The Prime Minister has pledged to invoke Article 50 by the end of March 2017 - formally beginning the Brexit process.