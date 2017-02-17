Blair vs Brexit

Tony Blair says British people may have made a decision on Brexit but they should be persuaded it was the wrong decision Credit: Victoria Jones/PA

He knows the limitations of his appeal. It was why he was kept at arms length during the referendum campaign. But former Prime Minister Tony Blair (loved by half of Labour, hated by the other half) has decided he isn't gonna stay out of the Brexit debate any longer. So today he made a speech on a stage - the same stage where four years ago former Prime Minister David Cameron (liked by half the Tory party, loathed by the other half) announced the UK would have an IN/OUT referendum on the EU.

Former PM says it is 'people's right to change their mind' Credit: Victoria Jones/PA

Mr Blair said the British people had made a decision but they should be persuaded it was the wrong decision. He said they were wrong to assume Brexit would control immigration. He claimed voters did not understand the damaging impact of leaving the single market. Supporters of Brexit, he added, had put the future of the UK in doubt and destabilised the peace-process in Northern Ireland. The right-wing press was in part to blame, he added. And so too was the lack of an effective Opposition. It was - he said - the people's right to change their mind.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.