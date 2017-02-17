BrewDog workers to get Puppy Parental Leave to help new arrivals settle in

Workers at a craft brewing company will be given a week of paid 'paw-ternity leave' if they adopt a dog, to help them bond with their new arrival.

Aberdeenshire firm BrewDog has launched the Puppy Parental Leave programme for any new dog owners on the staff, whether they get a puppy or adopt an older rescue dog.

The brewery prides itself on being a dog-friendly workplace, and has around 50 office dogs.

It's hoped the scheme will help dogs settle into their new homes while their owner is around, making them feel at ease sooner.

Company co-founder James Watt said they had already had inquiries from staff about the scheme, which is due to open in the spring.