BrewDog workers to get Puppy Parental Leave to help new arrivals settle in

Workers at a craft brewing company will be given a week of paid 'paw-ternity leave' if they adopt a dog, to help them bond with their new arrival.

Aberdeenshire firm BrewDog has launched the Puppy Parental Leave programme for any new dog owners on the staff, whether they get a puppy or adopt an older rescue dog.

The brewery prides itself on being a dog-friendly workplace, and has around 50 office dogs.

It's hoped the scheme will help dogs settle into their new homes while their owner is around, making them feel at ease sooner.

Company co-founder James Watt said they had already had inquiries from staff about the scheme, which is due to open in the spring.

He said:

It's not easy trying to juggle work and settle a new dog into your life, and many members of our crew have four-legged friends at home.

So we wanted to take the stress out of the situation and let our teams take the time they need to welcome their new puppy or dog into their family.

We always want to raise the bar when it comes to offering our staff the best possible benefits.

At BrewDog, we care about two things above all else: People and beer. We also just really, really like dogs.

BrewDog was set up by Mr Watt and Martin Dickie in 2007 - both of whom can often be seen with their canines Simcoe and Dr Gonzo.

The company has grown significantly since then, and by 2015 had 540 employees and 32,000 shareholders, as well as 44 bars.