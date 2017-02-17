- ITV Report
Cloudy, largely dry and very mild this weekend
Mild across the UK tonight and frost free with temperatures well above the seasonal average. Patchy drizzle particularly in the north and west. Saturday will be cloudy and grey for many with outbreaks of rain in the north west. Foggy for many southern areas to start the day but sunny spells developing in the southeast later. A very similar story on Sunday with mild temperatures by day and night - and increasingly windy across northern and western areas.