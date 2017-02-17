Coronation Street fans praise 'uncomfortable but important' child grooming storyline

Nathan Curtis has been targeting Bethany Platt Credit: ITV

Coronation Street fans have praised the soap's current "uncomfortable but important" storyline focusing on child groomer Nathan Curtis. Curtis, played by Chris Harper, has been targeting vulnerable teenager Bethany Platt (Lucy Fallon) - and, in Friday night's double bill, he finally got her into bed after seducing her while she was drunk. He had earlier been arrested over another girl's disappearance, but had been released without charge.

Curtis had earlier been arrested in connection with another girl's appearance Credit: ITV

Curtis had asked Bethany to provide him with an alibi, and they fell out when she refused. But after a night when his accomplice Mel plied her with alcohol, he offered to take her home - before manipulating her into climbing into bed with him. Corrie fans took to Twitter to praise the programme for shedding light on the issue.

Pritha Bardhan @PrithaBardhan Follow Shocked with what happened to Bethany on #Corrie tonight but glad it's being covered as it happens in the real world

Jessica McKay @JessicaMckay91 Follow Such an uncomfortable but important storyline in #corrie 

Emma Lowe @emmaaalowe Follow Bethany's storyline on #Corrie is making me feel sick 濫 but glad it is being covered as it does happen!

Vikki Black @Vikki__Black Follow Bethany is in so much danger. This storyline is so good. Showing how easy it is for young people to be groomed. #corrie @itvcorrie

Louis John Brian  @lewisjbsmith87 Follow That was a dark episode of Corrie think every teenager should watch it #Corrie

Moira  @kennysmo Follow Bethany storyline is so dark and disturbing but if it helps even one young insecure girl - so worth it #Corrie

The episode ended by asking people to head to itv.com/advice if they had been affected by the issues in the programme. The NSPCC website contains information about how to spot if a child is being groomed. Signs include being secretive, including about what they are doing online; having older boyfriends or girlfriends; having new items such as clothes or mobile phones that they won't explain; or appear to have access to drugs or alcohol.

If you would like to speak to someone for help or advice: