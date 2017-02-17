- ITV Report
Coronation Street fans praise 'uncomfortable but important' child grooming storyline
Coronation Street fans have praised the soap's current "uncomfortable but important" storyline focusing on child groomer Nathan Curtis.
Curtis, played by Chris Harper, has been targeting vulnerable teenager Bethany Platt (Lucy Fallon) - and, in Friday night's double bill, he finally got her into bed after seducing her while she was drunk.
He had earlier been arrested over another girl's disappearance, but had been released without charge.
Curtis had asked Bethany to provide him with an alibi, and they fell out when she refused.
But after a night when his accomplice Mel plied her with alcohol, he offered to take her home - before manipulating her into climbing into bed with him.
Corrie fans took to Twitter to praise the programme for shedding light on the issue.
The episode ended by asking people to head to itv.com/advice if they had been affected by the issues in the programme.
The NSPCC website contains information about how to spot if a child is being groomed.
Signs include being secretive, including about what they are doing online; having older boyfriends or girlfriends; having new items such as clothes or mobile phones that they won't explain; or appear to have access to drugs or alcohol.
If you would like to speak to someone for help or advice:
- Contact the NSPCC free helpline by calling: 0808 800 5000
- By texting: 88858
- By emailing: help@nspcc.org.uk
- Or visiting: www.nspcc.org.uk
- Children can also contact Childline 24 hours a day, 365 days a year on: 0800 1111