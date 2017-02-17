Corrie McKeague: Potential witness traced in search for RAF gunner

Detectives investigating the disappearance of RAF gunner Corrie McKeague have traced a potential witness from CCTV.

Suffolk Police are also searching for two other people filmed in the area of Bury St Edmunds that the 23-year-old was last seen.

The appeal came a day before a £50,000 reward for information to help find him is set to be withdrawn.

Mr McKeague, from Fife, vanished during a night out with friends on September 24.

Police have identified a cyclist spotted around the time Mr McKeague was last seen.

Officers are renewing appeals to find an older man and a person seen walking through the Brentgovel Street area of the town at around 5.15am.