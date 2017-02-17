- ITV Report
Corrie McKeague: Potential witness traced in search for RAF gunner
Detectives investigating the disappearance of RAF gunner Corrie McKeague have traced a potential witness from CCTV.
Suffolk Police are also searching for two other people filmed in the area of Bury St Edmunds that the 23-year-old was last seen.
The appeal came a day before a £50,000 reward for information to help find him is set to be withdrawn.
Mr McKeague, from Fife, vanished during a night out with friends on September 24.
Police have identified a cyclist spotted around the time Mr McKeague was last seen.
Officers are renewing appeals to find an older man and a person seen walking through the Brentgovel Street area of the town at around 5.15am.
The latest lines of inquiry in the police investigation include:
- The search of a landfill site in Milton, Cambridgeshire, will begin once 8,000 tonnes of bulk material are removed and the area has been made safe.
- Police have identified a search area covering more than 920 square metres, with waste up to eight metres deep.
- Specialist search-trained police officers are expected to take six to 10 weeks to complete the work required.
- Officers are reviewing information given to them by a private investigation firm employed by Mr McKeague's mother Nicola Urquhart.
CCTV also shows a waste lorry made a collection in the area Mr McKeague was last seen shortly after the last confirmed sighting of him.
The lorry's route appeared to coincide with the movements of Mr McKeague's phone.
Police said the vehicle's load weighed less than 33lb (15kg) and forensic examinations found no trace of him in the lorry.
Detective Superintendent Katie Elliott said the work to find Mr McKeague "remains a priority" and the investigation was continuing to "progress" in spite of delays to the search of the landfill site.