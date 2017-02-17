Damaging plastic 'nurdles' found on three quarters of UK beaches

Almost three-quarters of UK beaches are littered with harmful tiny plastic pellets that can kill wildlife, a survey has found.

The lentil-sized pellets known as "nurdles" are used to make plastic products.

Searches of 279 shorelines in spots ranging from Shetland to the Scilly Isles have revealed 73% of the sites scoured had the industrial pellets on them.

The largest number recorded in the Great Winter Nurdle Hunt weekend in early February were found at Widemouth Bay, Cornwall, where 33 volunteers from the Widemouth Task Force collected around 127,500 pellets on a 100-metre stretch of beach.

Hundreds or even thousands of the tiny pellets were spotted by volunteers over a short period of time in locations from Porth Neigwl, Wales, to the shoreline on the Isle of Wight.

They can escape into the environment throughout their manufacture, transport or use, spilt into rivers and oceans or getting into drains where they are washed out to sea.