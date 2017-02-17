Did Donald Trump 'inherit a mess' from Barack Obama?

Donald Trump speaks during the press conference (left), and Barack Obama during his time as president Credit: AP/PA

US President Donald Trump told a news conference on Thursday that he "inherited a mess" from his predecessor, Barack Obama. During his speech President Trump also attacked "fake news" reports about his time in office as "dishonest", and hailed his administration as a "fine-tuned machine" that is battling Mr Obama's "mess". But how do the Republican's claims compare against the facts?

Donald Trump told reporters he had 'inherited a mess'. Credit: AP

Trump: "To be honest I inherited a mess. It's a mess. At home and abroad, a mess"

By most economic measures Barack Obama inherited a far worse situation when he became president in 2009, than he left for President Trump. Mr Obama also had to deal with the worst economic downturn since the Depression of the 1930s. Unemployment was increasing, the stock market crashing, the car industry failing and millions of Americans risked losing their homes due to not being able to meet their mortgage payments when Mr Obama was sworn into office, yet none of these statistics are as dire for Donald Trump. Unemployment is 4.8%, compared with a peak of 10% during Mr Obama's first year as president. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was sinking until March 2009, only to rebound roughly 200% over the rest of Mr Obama's term - gains that have continued under President Trump on the promise of tax and regulatory cuts. When the billionaire businessman assumed office in January, a greater percentage of the country had health insurance, incomes were rising and the country was creating jobs. The Trump administration has noted that a smaller proportion of the population is working or looking for jobs. But even this measure began to turn around toward the end of the Obama era.

A coal mine in Decker, Montana. Credit: AP

However, factory and coal mining jobs have been declining for more than three decades, while many Americans with only a high school diploma have seen their incomes fall after adjusting for inflation. The home ownership rate has also slipped even as the economy has improved, leaving many pockets of the country feeling left out of a recovery that technically began more than seven years ago.

Trump: "ISIS has spread like cancer, another mess I inherited"

So-called Islamic State has been losing ground in Iraq, Syria, and Libya since before Donald Trump took office. The gradual military process achieved in Iraq during Mr Obama's final two years has pushed so-called Islamic State to the point of collapse in Mosul, its main stronghold in Iraq. However, the militant group remains a threat despite its shrinking territory, telling its followers to carry out acts of terrorism.

Iraqi troops hold the flag of so-called Islamic State after they liberated Mosul. Credit: AP

Trump: "I see stories of chaos. Chaos. Yet it is the exact opposite. This administration is running like a fine-tuned machine, despite the fact that I can't get my Cabinet approved"

Donald Trump's first 28 days in office have contained many contentious and problematic moments, and produced much less significant legislation than Mr Obama enacted during his first month. In his first month, Mr Obama signed a £630 billion stimulus package into law, as well as a law expanding health care for children and the Lilly Ledbetter bill on equal pay for women. Mr Trump has vigorously produced executive orders, which do not require congressional approval and typically have narrow effect. The one with far-reaching consequences - banning entry by refugees and by visitors from seven countries - has been blocked by courts.

Protesters demonstrate against Trump's travel ban. Credit: AP

Mr Trump's biggest initiatives, such as tax cuts and a replacement for Mr Obama's health care law, have not emerged. On Thursday Mr Trump signed into law a roll-back of Obama-era regulations on mining near streams. Republican-led congressional committees will investigate the Trump team's relations with Russians before he took office and the flood of leaks that altogether forced out his national security adviser in record time. President Trump's choice for labour secretary, Andrew Puzder, withdrew because he did not have enough Republican support, while Robert Harward, Mr Trump's top choice to become the US' new national security adviser, has turned down the chance to take up the role. Many in Congress are also anxious about what Senator John Thune called the "constant disruption".

Robert Harward turned down the chance to become national security adviser. Credit: Sgt. Shawn Coolman/U.S. Marine Corps via AP

Trump on his Electoral College vote total: "We got 306 because people came out and voted like they've never seen before, so that's the way it goes. I guess it was the biggest Electoral College win since Ronald Reagan"

In the seven previous elections the winner of five of those contests won a larger Electoral College majority than Mr Trump. They were George HW Bush in 1988, Bill Clinton in 1992 and 1996; and Barack Obama in 2008 and 2012.

George HW Bush in 1988, Bill Clinton in 1992 and 1996; and Barack Obama in 2008 and 2012 all won larger Electoral College majorities than Donald Trump. Credit: PA

During the press conference a reporter pointed out that Mr Trump was overstating his winning margin, to which he replied: "Well, I don't know, I was given that information", but insisted it was "a very substantial victory". President Trump actually ended up with 304 electoral votes because of the defection of two electors in December, but he had won enough states in November to get to 306.

Trump saying the appeals court that blocked his selective travel ban "has been overturned at a record number"