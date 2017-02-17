Eighteen sheep killed on road after being 'panicked by dogs'

Eighteen sheep have died after apparently being panicked into running on to a road by dogs in a suspected sheep worrying incident.

The sheep, all ewes heavily in lamb, are believed to have been spooked by dogs and stampeded out of their field near Battle in East Sussex.

After being alerted by the land owner that one of his animals had been hit by a car, the owner of the sheep found police at the scene, where 18 sheep were dead on the road and in a nearby ditch.

A further 60 sheep were affected and it is feared they may have to abort their lambs in the coming days.

The driver of a badly damaged BMW involved in the incident, which happened near the entrance to Little Standard Hill Farm, was unharmed but reported to be "very shaken".

The dead sheep were worth more than £2,500 and their unborn lambs at least another £1,350.