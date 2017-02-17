Female Genital Mutilation concerns reported every day

Possible cases of Female Genital Mutilation in the UK are being reported every day, according to new figures.

Between June 2013 and last month the children's charity NSPCC helpline received 1,564 calls from people reporting cases of girls who may have suffered or are risk of the practice.

Callers have even contacted the helpline with fears about babies who they believed were at risk of FGM.

The NSPCC has made almost 500 referrals to police or social services as a result of the reports it has received.

FGM has been illegal in the UK since 1985 but authorities have faced criticism over the failure to secure a single conviction.

A doctor told the helpline: "I have suspicions in relation to a child that I think may have been flown out of the country for the FGM procedure.

"The child was brought into my surgery today but the parent wouldn't allow me to perform an internal examination on the child.

"The parent was adamant that the child would be checked abroad instead."

FGM comprises all procedures that involve partial or total removal of the external female genitalia, or other injury to the female genital organs for non-medical reasons, according to the World Health Organisation's definition.

Previous research has estimated that approximately 137,000 women and girls in England and Wales are affected by the practice.

The NSPCC also highlighted figures on FGM protection orders, which were introduced as part of efforts to safeguard potential victims in July 2015. As of the end of September, there had been 97 applications and 79 orders made.

Data obtained by the charity under Freedom of Information rules indicates that, while some family courts have made a number of protection orders, there are also areas where none have been issued.