Foggy start but clearing through the morning

Today

Chilly to start across parts of the north with a few fog patches at first, especially across southern Scotland and northern England, but these will gradually lift through the morning.

Then for many places, it should be a dry day though it will often be rather cloudy, with perhaps a few showers across some western areas.

The best chance of seeing some sunshine will be across parts of eastern Scotland and eastern England.

All parts will end up seeing a mild day, with a high of 12 Celsius (54F).