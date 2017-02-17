Genie Bouchard: Twitter bet fan nets second date with tennis star

Genie Bouchard honoured a losing Twitter bet by going to an NBA game with fan John Goehrke. Credit: AP

A remarkable sporting upset earned a fan an unlikely first date with Canadian tennis star Genie Bouchard and his strong performance on the night may see him progress to the next round. The former Wimbledon finalist was game enough to accept the offer of a bet on Twitter from 20-year-old student John Goehrke - one of her million followers - before seeing her prediction for the outcome of the Super Bowl go awry. Bouchard tweeted during American football's showpiece final that she knew the Atlanta Falcons would win after they built up a huge lead.

The swimsuit model said she was so relieved her date turned out to be 'normal'. Credit: AP

Goehrke responded rapidly to the swimsuit model, writing "if Patriots win we go on a date?" She responded: "Sure." The Falcons then blew the 25-point lead as the New England Patriots rallied to secure a famous win. Bouchard kept her word, attending a basketball match with the University of Missouri student and sharing photos of the date on social media, including one with Goehrke giving her an end-of-night kiss on the cheek.

In fact, she said she was so impressed with the "awesome" Goehrke - and relieved that he was "normal" - that she said she would happily deliver a return date. "He picked me up at my hotel, like a gentleman, and we came over here," she told TMZ.

"He got me a nice little gift. We enjoyed the game courtside, and he's a normal fan!" Bouchard later said she was "so lucky" and asked if it meant another date, she replied: "For sure!"