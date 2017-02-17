Hatton Garden raider admits burgling high-end London jewellers

Daniel Jones is currently in prison for his role in the Hatton Garden heist. Credit: PA

One of the Hatton Garden raiders has admitted burgling a high-end London jewellers five years earlier. Daniel Jones has admitted being involved in an attempt to break into a safe in Mayfair, which contained millions of pounds worth of jewellery, on the August bank holiday weekend in 2010.

A hole in the wall of the Hatton Garden vault. Credit: Metropolitan Police

The 62-year-old is currently serving a seven year prison sentence after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit burglary, following his role in £14 million Hatton Garden jewellery raid in 2015, the largest burglary in English legal history. The six members of the gang werejailed for a total of 34 years in March 2016, while a seventh member of the gang, known as Basil, remains on the run.

Hatton Garden raiders: (Top row left to right) John Collins, Daniel Jones, Terry Perkins, (bottom row left to right) Carl Wood, William Lincoln and Hugh Doyle. Credit: Metropolitan Police