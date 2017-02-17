'Justin Bieber headbutted man after fighting bartenders'

Justin Bieber is alleged to have headbutted a man Credit: PA

Pop star Justin Bieber is being probed by police after allegedly headbutting a man and fighting two bartenders. The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said it received a battery report allegedly involving the 22-year-old singer at around 2am on Saturday. A witness told officers that Bieber was involved in separate altercations with two bartenders at a restaurant on Sunset Boulevard, West Hollywood. The sheriff's department said: "The witness said he broke up the fights and asked Mr Bieber to leave. Mr Bieber refused to leave and remained at the restaurant. "The witness stated, a few minutes later, he saw Mr Bieber arguing with a patron, when Mr Bieber suddenly headbutted the patron."

Sunset Boulevard in Hollywood Credit: PA

According to the sheriff's department, the witness told police Bieber left the location after his friends pulled him away from the alleged victim. Officers interviewed the alleged victim but he refused medical attention and did not want to file a police report. There were no visible marks on the man and detectives are continuing to gather evidence, the sheriff's department said. The bartenders allegedly involved in the incident had left the scene and did not want to file a police report, according to the witness.

Bieber had been accused of punching a man the day before Credit: PA