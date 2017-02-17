Labour accuse Blair of having 'contempt for democracy' after Brexit speech
Remember earlier Tony Blair blamed the ring-wing press and also the "absence of an Opposition" for facilitating Brexit.
The Labour Party has hit back - and I thought the response was going well until I read the line about "Davos leftism".
Now, I don't know for sure, but I bet if I stopped 100 people in the street in a Brexit-supporting part of England or Wales, none of them would tell me they voted to leave the EU because they were fed up with "13 years of Davos leftism."
Other than that small point, Labour's response to its former leader's speech is quite good.
Read for yourself: