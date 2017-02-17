Labour accuse Blair of having 'contempt for democracy' after Brexit speech

Remember earlier Tony Blair blamed the ring-wing press and also the "absence of an Opposition" for facilitating Brexit.

The Labour Party has hit back - and I thought the response was going well until I read the line about "Davos leftism".

Now, I don't know for sure, but I bet if I stopped 100 people in the street in a Brexit-supporting part of England or Wales, none of them would tell me they voted to leave the EU because they were fed up with "13 years of Davos leftism."