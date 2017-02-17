Lost pilot lands helicopter on road and stops lorries to ask for directions

Traffic jams are often caused by broken down vehicles, but in Kazakhstan two lorries were forced to stop after a military helicopter landed on the road and the lost pilot got out to ask for directions.

Footage from the scene was captured on the mobile phone of one of the drivers as they filmed the helicopter's pilot climb out of the cockpit and go and ask the other driver for directions to the north-western city of Aktubinsk.

"These guys have lost their way, they may be a while in the air", the driver of the first lorry radios across to the driver of the second.

"They could not understand which way to go.

"He came to ask which way is Aktubinsk."

After receiving instructions from the driver, the pilot runs back to the helicopter, takes off and flies away.

Kazakhstan's Ministry of Defence later said the incident was part of a training and combat mission in which the Mi-8 helicopter was working on visual orientation.