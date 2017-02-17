Mugabe could run 'as a corpse' in next election, says wife

Zimbabwe's President Robert Mugabe could run "as a corpse" in next year's election if he dies before the vote, his wife has suggested.

Speaking at a rally in Buhera on Friday the First Lady urged supporters to put her husband's name on the ballot to show their love for him in the event of the 93-year-old's health failing him in the next few months.

Grace Mugabe told the cheering crowd: "If God decides to take him, then we would rather field him as a corpse."