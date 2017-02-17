New business rates are 'madness', Mary Portas warns

The planned rise in business rates will kill off a third of independent shops, Mary Portas has warned the Government.

The "Queen of Shops" said the controversial revaluation would be the worst blow to shops since the 2008 crash.

Once hired by David Cameron to find a way of saving Britain's high streets, she branded the looming hike "madness" and urged Prime Minister Theresa May to scrap the system completely.

Portas has added her voice to a growing number of business figures speaking out in protest at the plans.

Writing in the Daily Telegraph, she said businesses risked being "destroyed" by increases in their bills of up to 245%.

She said: "In 2011 I was commissioned by the government to look at how we could save our high streets.

"Six years on and we were really making progress.

"So it's strange to watch our leaders preparing to impose a new business rates revaluation that will cripple high street shops.

"The tax bill, which will hit retailers from April, will be the single biggest blow to independent shops since the financial crisis.

"I would estimate that at least a third of them will die off."