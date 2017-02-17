New rates will be 'kick in the teeth' to small business

The new business rates are a "kick in the teeth" and will "cripple" start-ups, small business owners have told ITV News.

William Jack, who runs the Richmond Arms in rural Sussex, said it will be a "hell of a lot of money for us to find" come April.

The landlord "took a massive risk" buying the derelict pub with his wife six years ago and says now, since carrying out complete renovations, his rates are expected to rise from £8,500 to £38,000 per year in April.

He told ITV News: "We are tiny rural business. We worked hard - really hard, to get it where it is.

"We heard before Christmas the new rates were being pushed in quietly.

"It was a massive risk taking on this business. We're only basic rate tax payers - we're not rolling in it at all.

"It will be a hell of a lot of money for us to find. It's incredible - I don't know where they find the figures from. And we still have a large mortgage on the place so we have to carry on."