Paul Nuttall apologises for false Hillsborough claim

Nuttall made his apology at the Ukip spring conference on Friday after it emerged that an article on his website said he had lost "close personal friends" in the Hillsborough disaster.

Ukip leader Paul Nuttall has apologised for the false Hillsborough claims that were published on his official website.

Mr Nuttall previously issued a statement saying he was "appalled" when he found out that there was an article put out under his name stating he had lost people close to him at Hillsborough and told reporters it was not something he had written himself.

He said: "This was an article that I did not write and did not see prior to it being posted by a member of my staff.

"Of course I take responsibility for those things that are put out under my name, but I was genuinely taken aback when this claim was brought to my attention and am both appalled and very sorry that an impression was given that was not accurate."

Nuttall's colleague Lynda Roughley has said she was "entirely responsible" for the website post and offered her resignation after the mistake was discovered.