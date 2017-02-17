Social care cuts 'possibly linked to thousands of deaths'

Tens of thousands of "excess deaths" could be linked to cuts to health and social care budgets, according to new research.

A study by academics said an "unprecedented" rise in the number of deaths in England and Wales in 2015 could have been due to the "relentless cuts".

Articles published in the Journal of the Royal Society of Medicine said there were 30,000 extra deaths in 2015, the greatest rise in mortality for almost 50 years in England and Wales.

Researchers from the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, University of Oxford and Blackburn with Darwen Borough Council said without "urgent intervention" the increases in mortality could continue.

To explain the huge increase in the number of deaths, the academics looked at four hypothesis.

The possible reasons they explored were; possible problems with the data, whether there had been an "environmental shock" such as a natural disaster or war, whether there was a major epidemic or whether there had been "widespread failure of the health and social care system".

After ruling out data errors, cold weather and flu as main causes for the spike in deaths, the researchers concluded that "the evidence points to a major failure of the health system, possibly exacerbated by failings in social care".

The researchers said that in 2015 NHS performance "worsened markedly".