Trump's national security adviser pick Robert Harward turns down job offer

Robert Harward, President Trump's top choice to become the US' new national security adviser, has turned down the chance to take up the role.

The retired vice admiral and ex-Navy Seal declined the President's offer to replace former top aide Michael Flynn for "personal" reasons, saying he was "in a unique position finally after being in the military for 40 years to enjoy some personal time."

Harward was one of three candidates that emerged as front-runner's for the national security adviser role this week after Flynn quit the post after just three weeks in the job.

Flynn was reportedly asked for his resignation by President Trump himself after revelations that he had misled colleagues about his contacts with Russia.