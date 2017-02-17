UK set to be 'hotter than Mediterranean' next week

The UK looks set to be "hotter than parts of the Mediterranean" next week as a blast of Caribbean hot air is expected to send the mercury soaring.

Forecasters said the hot air which is making its way over the Atlantic Ocean from Florida and parts of the Caribbean could tip temperatures across Britain higher than those in Menorca, Majorca and Sardinia with parts of the UK expected to see highs of 17C on Monday.

Met Office spokesman Oli Claydon said: "In terms of temperatures it is going to be around 16C to 17C (60F to 62F) and more broadly it will be mild across the east and north east of the country."

Mr Claydon did note though that although above average the rise in temperatures was not necessarily unusual, noting that in February 2012 the mercury hit 15C across much of the UK.

Fellow forecaster MeteoGroup was more restrained with its predictions saying temperatures may only reach highs of 15C but added that this is still likely to be enough to push the UK above parts of southern Europe, including the Balearic Islands and Sardinia.

MeteoGroup Forecaster Tom Whittaker said: "Generally speaking, it's going to be close, but we may see temperatures of 15C (59F), which could be higher than places like Palma in Majorca, and parts of southern France."