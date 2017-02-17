Woolly mammoth hybrid embryos two years away, say scientists

Scientists believe that in two years time they could "de-extinct" mammoths by creating a hybrid embryo.

Key traits of the huge mammal - such as long, shaggy hair, thick layers of fat, and cold-adapted blood - would be programmed into an Asian elephant, marking a turning point in bringing animals back from extinction.

However, the creation of a living creature remains many years away.

US scientists have ambitious plans to grow the hybrid embryo in an artificial womb, rather that use an elephant as a surrogate mother.

Since starting the project in 2015 the researchers have increased the number of "edits" where mammoth DNA has been spliced into the elephant genome from 15 to 45.

Creating what Professor George Church, who heads the Harvard University team, described as "an elephant with mammoth edits".