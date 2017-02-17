Zealandia: Scientists argue hidden landmass should be recognised as a continent

A huge landmass discovered submerged underwater in the southwest Pacific should be given official recognition as a continent, scientists have claimed.

According to geologists 'Zealandia', a mostly submerged five million square km landmass off the coast of Australia and sitting partly under New Zealand, is "large and separate enough to be considered not just as a continental fragment or a microcontinent, but as an actual continent".

Arguing for 'Zealandia' to be recognised as the world's smallest continent the authors of a paper published online in the Geological Society of America's Journal claimed that although 94% of it is underwater the landmass is distinct enough to constitute a separate continent.

The 'Zealandia: Earth’s Hidden Continent' paper reads: "Zealandia illustrates that the large and the obvious in natural science can be overlooked.

"Based on various lines of geological and geophysical evidence, particularly those accumulated in the last two decades, we argue that Zealandia is not a collection of partly submerged continental fragments but is a coherent 4.9 Mkm2 continent."