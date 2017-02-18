Ceasefire between Ukraine and Russian-backed separatists agreed

A ceasefire between Ukraine and Russian-backed separatists has been agreed and will come into effect on Monday, according to Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

It comes after Lavrov met with Ukrainian, German and French counterparts in Munich on Saturday, where a ceasefire deal to end fighting in the Ukraine was brokered.

News agency AFP reported Lavrov had hailed the agreement "positive" but stressed the absence of "major progress".

He reportedly told reporters: "On Feb. 20 the ceasefire regime will start and withdrawal of heavy military hardware will also start ... We have actively supported this decision and obviously expressed a conviction that this time, failure should not be allowed to take place."