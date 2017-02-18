- ITV Report
Ceasefire between Ukraine and Russian-backed separatists agreed
A ceasefire between Ukraine and Russian-backed separatists has been agreed and will come into effect on Monday, according to Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.
It comes after Lavrov met with Ukrainian, German and French counterparts in Munich on Saturday, where a ceasefire deal to end fighting in the Ukraine was brokered.
News agency AFP reported Lavrov had hailed the agreement "positive" but stressed the absence of "major progress".
He reportedly told reporters: "On Feb. 20 the ceasefire regime will start and withdrawal of heavy military hardware will also start ... We have actively supported this decision and obviously expressed a conviction that this time, failure should not be allowed to take place."
The announcement of the ceasefire came on the same day that it emerged Russian President Vladimir Putin had signed an order for Russia to recognise passports and documents issued by separatist rebel authorities in eastern Ukraine.
Announced by the Kremlin on Saturday the signing of the order was criticised by Ukraine's national security council head, Oleksander Turchynov, as an effective recognition of rebel authorities and "abandoning the Minsk Agreement".