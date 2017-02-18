Corbyn calls for end to 'damaging' austerity cuts

Jeremy Corbyn is appealing to voters in two important by-elections to back Labour and "send a message" against austerity cuts to the government.

The Labour leader will be speaking at Labour's local government conference in Warwick ahead of the polls on Thursday in Copeland and Stoke-on-Trent Central.

The by-elections were triggered as a result of resignations from sitting Labour MPs Jamie Reed and Tristram Hunt.

Mr Corbyn will say the by-elections gives voters a chance to say they have had enough of cutbacks to health and social care.

With Labour trailing in the polls, the Conservatives are hoping to make a rare by-election gain for a governing party and pull off victory in Copeland.

The Cumbrian constituency is heavily reliant economically on the Sellafield nuclear processing facility and Mr Corbyn's past opposition to nuclear power is viewed with suspicion by many voters.

In Stoke - which voted strongly for Brexit in last year's referendum - the main challenge is expected to come from Ukip where party leader Paul Nuttall is standing.

In his speech, Mr Corbyn will attempt to rally supporters with a call to reject the attempts of the parties of the right to sow division in communities.

"Ukip's politics of hate will not save children's centres. Hatred won't build homes. It won't create jobs, and it won't fund health and social care. It won't bring our people dignity or bring our communities together," he will say.

"But that's true of the Tories too. When politicians of the right have no solutions, they find a scapegoat. They try to divide and set people against each other.

"Voters have a chance to tell the Government that they've had enough of their damaging cuts to health and social care, and their disregard for human life and dignity.

"Our job, as the Labour Party, isn't to find a vulnerable community to blame. It is to unite people together to build a better world."