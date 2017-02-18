Damian Lewis: I struggle to deal with negative aspects of fame

British actor Damian Lewis has admitted that he struggles to deal with the "negative aspects" of being famous.

The Hollywood star said he occasionally has to side-step fans looking for a selfie with him when he is out with his family in London.

The 46-year-old Homeland star, who is married to Helen McCrory and has two children, told the Daily Mail Weekend magazine that he was not "fully prepared for the negative aspects that come with" being a well-known face.

He said: "Do I choose to deal with those negative aspects? Yes, I do.

"Do I always deal with them well? No, I don't.

"Sometimes you're running late, you can be with your kids or you dropped your change, and someone wants a photograph.

"Sometimes you have to say: 'Look, you just have to stop and look at the picture in front of you here. I'm carrying three bags, I've got a dog and two children under 11, and I'm clearly running for a train. So you don't get the photo, I'm so sorry.'

"That's just part of my life now. But it could be worse, I'm not a politician.

"If I was hoping to get someone's vote, I'd have to stop."